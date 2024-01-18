The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Will_Johnson_headshot_.0.png

Will Johnson

An aerial view of Chicago from the South Loop.
Other Views
Does TV show the real Chicago? Maybe...or not.
Most people who know Chicago think TV and movies accurately depict the city, but nobody knows better than a local when entertainment goes astray. “Chicago isn’t a war zone,” one South Side resident said.
By Will Johnson
 