Bears RB David Montgomery at practice, but status for season opener unknown

The Bears continue to convey optimism when it comes to running back David Montgomery’s groin injury, but it remains unclear whether they’ll have him for the season opener.

Montgomery was at practice Sunday afternoon, but the extent to which he participated is unknown because it was closed to the media. The Bears provided a report that outside linebacker Robert Quinn and cornerback Kyle Fuller were the only players not in attendance.

Matt Nagy insisted on keeping injury news private to hinder the Lions’ preparation, despite the fact that he’ll be required by the NFL to give specifics starting Wednesday.

“I’ll talk to you on Wednesday about [Montgomery], but we do feel good with our running back room right now,” he said.

The original timetable for the injury had him returning as early as the opener or, as a worst-case scenario, missing the first two games. So it’s possible that Nagy’s good vibes about his running backs really means he feels fine patching it together with Tarik Cohen and Cordarrelle Patterson.

Montgomery figured to be the one of the team’s top playmakers this season, perhaps second only to wide receiver Allen Robinson. He had 1,074 yards of offense (889 rushing) as a rookie and tied Robinson for the team lead with seven touchdowns.