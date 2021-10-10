Three takeaways from Bears’ convincing 20-9 win over Raiders

LAS VEGAS — A lot of things went right for the Bears in their 20-9 win over the Raiders on Sunday, and it was easily their most convincing victory this season. Beyond a strong game by Justin Fields and the overwhelming impact of Khalil Mack against his former team, here are three takeaways from Allegiant Stadium.

Nagy, Lazor settling in

Coach Matt Nagy gave his strongest praise yet of the job offensive coordinator Bill Lazor has done replacing him as play caller. He also seems to be adjusting his new role as more of a CEO. “It feels good,” Nagy said. “As a result, you’re seeing what we’re doing offensively, defensively, everything. And if I can be the best head coach by doing that, I’m going to do it.”

Jackson’s near-miss

Bears safety Eddie Jackson loves to remind everyone that he would have eight defensive touchdowns if not for two being nullified by penalty. He had another near-miss Sunday when he stripped running back Josh Jacobs at the goal line and raced toward the open field. The play was called a touchdown, however, and replay review showed Jacobs broke the plane just before Jackson punched the ball. “Honestly, I thought I had it,” he said. “Like a half-second late.”

Club Dub reopens

The Bears’ post-game celebrations have felt a little corny and forced after some lackluster victories, but Club Dub felt cool again after a convincing performance. “It was huge,” linebacker Roquan Smith said. “There’s nothing like getting a win and then celebrating in Club Dub.”