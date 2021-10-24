 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears’ Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson to face Bucs

Mack has been dealt with a foot injury for a month or so. Robinson and Grant have ankle injuries.

By Patrick Finley
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
The Bears ruled Akiem Hicks out Saturday.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

TAMPA, Fla. — Outside linebacker Khalil Mack, receiver Allen Robinson and returner Jakeem Grant will play for the Bears on Sunday despite being listed as questionable.

Mack has been dealt with a foot injury for a month or so. Robinson and Grant have ankle injuries.

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn remains on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 and will not play.

The Bears ruled out defensive lineman Akiem Hicks on Saturday with a groin problem. On Friday, they said that safety Tashaun Gipson would not play because of a hip injury.

Third-string quarterback Nick Foles and receiver Breshad Perriman were the Bears’ only two healthy scratches.

The roster is limited because of coronavirus outbreaks throughout the team. On Sunday morning alone, the Bears ruled out starting right tackle Elijah Wilkinson and inside linebacker Caleb Johnson when they put them on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They join Quinn and tight end Jimmy Graham, who were put on the list this week.

Running back Damien Williams returned from the list Saturday and will play Sunday. Mike Furrey will coach receivers Sunday after returning from his coronavirus-related absence Thursday.

Next Up In Taste

The Latest

Jay Black, lead singer of Jay and the Americans, dies at 82

The group had 21 charting hits and opened for the Beatles at their first US concert in 1964.

By Miriam Di Nunzio

Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID, will do performances from home

Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is due out.

By Associated Press

Four Downs: News and notes from Week 9 in high school football

Why doesn’t Jack Lausch have a scholarship? Mid-Suburban League questions, Naperville’s stellar season and Fenwick doubters.

By Michael O'Brien

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 10

A tumultuous Week 9 led to a major shakeup all over the rankings.

By Michael O'Brien

Bears put RT Elijah Wilkinson, LB Caleb Johnson on reserve/COVID-19 list

Four Bears players have been put on the list in the last 11 days.

By Patrick Finley

‘Books shouldn’t be a luxury’ — reading program brings free books to South and West sides

Chance & Bri’s Books & Breakfast brings story time, crafts and free books to children across the South and West sides.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels