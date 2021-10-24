Bears’ Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson to face Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. — Outside linebacker Khalil Mack, receiver Allen Robinson and returner Jakeem Grant will play for the Bears on Sunday despite being listed as questionable.

Mack has been dealt with a foot injury for a month or so. Robinson and Grant have ankle injuries.

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn remains on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 and will not play.

The Bears ruled out defensive lineman Akiem Hicks on Saturday with a groin problem. On Friday, they said that safety Tashaun Gipson would not play because of a hip injury.

Third-string quarterback Nick Foles and receiver Breshad Perriman were the Bears’ only two healthy scratches.

The roster is limited because of coronavirus outbreaks throughout the team. On Sunday morning alone, the Bears ruled out starting right tackle Elijah Wilkinson and inside linebacker Caleb Johnson when they put them on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They join Quinn and tight end Jimmy Graham, who were put on the list this week.

Running back Damien Williams returned from the list Saturday and will play Sunday. Mike Furrey will coach receivers Sunday after returning from his coronavirus-related absence Thursday.