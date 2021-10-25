 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Matt Nagy tests positive for COVID-19

By Patrick Finley
Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders
Bears coach Matt Nagy reacts during the Raiders game last month.
Bears coach Matt Nagy has tested positive for COVID-19.

He announced the diagnosis on Zoom call Monday morning. He will not be allowed inside Halas Hall until he can pass two tests within 48 hours. Nagy — who conducted his weekly press conference via Zoom from his car — received the call Monday morning from head trainer Andre Tucker.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will run meetings that Nagy cannot attend virtually.

The Bears are in the midst of an outbreak. Nagy said that, as of Monday morning, there were no further Bears players added to the list.

The Bears put inside linebacker Caleb Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list early Sunday morning. Just hours before kickoff, they did the same for right tackle Elijah Wilkinson, who had been studying tape with offensive line coach Juan Castillo in the team hotel.

Star outside linebacker Robert Quinn and tight end Jimmy Graham were put on the list last week. Damien Williams, who is unvaccinated, returned Saturday after the minimum 10 day absence for those who test positive

Receivers coach Mike Furrey, who is vaccinated, missed the Packers game after testing positive. He returned Thursday and coached Sunday.

Nagy said Johnson and Wilkinson traveled home separately from their teammates.

