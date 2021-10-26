 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears LT Jason Peters says help on way with Larry Borom, Teven Jenkins returning

The Bears could use reinforcements on the offensive line, and Peters thinks two tackles will be back soon.

By Jason Lieser
Peters is in his 18th season at age 39 and has played 91% of the snaps.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The offensive line has been in question all season for the Bears, but it appears they will be getting a boost soon.

Left tackle Jason Peters revealed Tuesday that rookie right tackle Larry Borom is expected to come off injured reserve this week, which would open a three-week window for the Bears to add him to the active roster.

Teams typically don’t bring a player back for practice unless they believe he’d be ready that week, so Borom could be available Sunday against the 49ers. He has been out since spraining his ankle in the season opener.

Peters also said he thinks second-round pick Teven Jenkins, who had back surgery in the preseason, is “coming around in a couple more weeks.”

“They’re asking questions all the time, and I help them out,” Peters said. “Just today Larry asked me, because he’s going to be back this week, to help him... I help both of those guys in the meeting room and on the field.”

