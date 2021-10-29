 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears get OLB Robert Quinn, RT Elijah Wilkinson back

Both were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

By Patrick Finley
Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders
Outside linebacker Robert Quinn rushes against the Raiders.
The Bears are getting back one of their stars — and a starting right tackle — in advance of Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn, who has 5 12 sacks on the season, and tackle Elijah Wilkinson were both activated off the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. Quinn spent 11 days on the list after testing positive. Wilkinson was put on it Sunday morning before the Bears’ loss to the Buccaneers.

Quinn’s return is huge for a defense that could be without outside linebacker Khalil Mack. Bears coach Matt Nagy said this week that Mack was consulting with doctors and trainers about his injured foot — and how to proceed. He hasn’t practiced all week. Injured reserve could be an option, which would force him to miss the next three games.

Wilkinson figures to slide back into the starting right tackle spot, though rookie Larry Borom could contribute if the Bears take him off injured reserve. He returned to practice this week. Lachavious Simmons struggled mightily in an emergency start last week, forcing the Bears to insert Alex Bars at right tackle in the second quarter.

The Bears still have tight end Jimmy Graham on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Head coach Matt Nagy has missed practice all week after testing positive, too.

