Bears put RT Germain Ifedi on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Bears placed right tackle Germain Ifedi on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

A starter since the opening week of the season, Ifedi has been on injured reserve since suffering a knee injury against the Raiders on Oct. 10 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He was replaced by Elijah Wilkinson, who himself was put on the reserve-COVID-19 list and replaced by Lachavious Simmons last week against the Buccaneers. Wilkinson was activated from the COVID-19 list Friday.

With linebacker Robert Quinn also being activated from the COVID-19 list Friday, the Bears currently have two players on the list — Ifedi and tight end Jimmy Graham. Coach Matt Nagy also is in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus Monday.