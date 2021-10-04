Bears coach Matt Nagy undecided on QBs Justin Fields, Andy Dalton vs. Raiders

Bears coach Matt Nagy said he will evaluate quarterback Andy Dalton’s knee injury Monday and Tuesday before making a decision on whether he or Justin Fields will start against the Raiders on Sunday.



“The next two days are going to tell us a lot,” Nagy said. “We’ll update you on Wednesday.”

If Dalton is healthy by Wednesday, which is the start of the practice week, Nagy said he will be the starter. He reiterated that Dalton is first on the depth chart, followed by Fields and Nick Foles.

Last week, Nagy’s decision dragged all the way to Saturday as he held out hope Dalton would recover enough to play. The Bears ruled him out the night before the game and went with Fields in their 24-14 win over the Lions.

Dalton exited after a game and a half when he injured his knee against the Bengals. He completed 73.5% of his passes for 262 yards with a touchdown and an interception for an 83.9 passer rating.

Fields replaced him near halftime of the Bengals game and held on for a win. His starting debut came Week 3 in Cleveland, and the Bears were a total disaster in their 26-6 loss.