Bears DT Akiem Hicks doubtful vs. Raiders because of groin injury

The Bears likely will go into a pivotal game against the Raiders without one of their top defensive players.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks left the game against the Lions last week with a groin injury after one snap and is listed as doubtful. The Bears are required to issue an update on his status if it changes between now and their Saturday flight to Las Vegas.

Hicks was out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, then limited Friday.

He has 10 tackles, four quarterback hits and a half-sack.

He played at least 63% of the snaps in each of the first three games and has been one of the Bears’ most durable players since signing with them in 2016.

Hicks missed 11 games in 2019, mostly because of a dislocated elbow, but has otherwise played 67 of a possible 68 games.

The Bears also have a defensive concern with outside linebacker Khalil Mack because of a sprained foot and rib injury. He is listed as questionable, but is expected to play.