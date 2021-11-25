Bears LB Roquan Smith leaves game with hamstring injury

DETROIT — Roquan Smith, the centerpiece of the Bears’ defense, hurt his hamstring and left Thursday’s game against the Lions in the second quarter.

Smith went into the injury tent during the Lions’ ill-fated drive that ended in a fourth-and-30 and soon had his helmet taken away. Christian Jones, who’s played two stints with the Bears and one with the Lions, took his place.

Smith has been the Bears’ best player this season. He had a career-high 17 tackles Sunday agains the Ravens, giving him 110 for the season. Only two NFL players had more entering this week.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson called Smith a “monster” on Monday.

“You take it for granted when you’re on his team. ...” he said. “He really leads our team. He really brings us all together. He plays with a different mindset. You can see it on the field.”

The Bears’ linebacker depth is being tested. The team put Danny Trevathan on injured reserve last week, ending his season.