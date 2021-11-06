 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears RB David Montgomery likely to play Monday night

Montgomery was put on IR after spraining his left knee Oct. 3 against the Lions.

By Patrick Finley
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears
David Montgomery celebrates a touchdown against the Lions.
After his injured left knee held up well to a week’s worth of practices, Bears running back David Montgomery figures to be activated off injured reserve Monday and play that night against the Steelers.

“I think all week long that he’s looked really good,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said Saturday. “I would say there’s a really good chance, yes, of him being activated.

“[At the] beginning of the week, we wanted to see like, how’s he going to look? You have no idea when he gets out there. I think for all intents and purposes, he’s looked really good.”

Montgomery was put on IR after spraining his left knee Oct. 3 against the Lions. When he returned to practice Thursday, the Bears opened a three-week window during which they could activate him for game action..

“We’re excited to have David out there at practice,” offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said Friday. “To my eye it looked like it went pretty well.”

He’ll be the Bears’ lead back. Khalil Herbert — who’s run times for 351 yards this season, most of it in relief of Montgomery over four games — will shift to a complementary role. Damien Williams is out with a knee injured suffered last week.

