Bears activate RB David Montgomery for Steelers game

PITTSBURGH — David Montgomery is back — officially.

The Bears activated their running back from injured reserve Monday afternoon in advance of their “Monday Night Football” game against the Steelers. Montgomery will start and get the majority of the team’s carries, with upstart rookie Khalil Herbert working in a complementary role.

Montgomery missed four games after spraining his left knee against the Lions. He returned to practice last week, opening up a three-week window in which he had to be either activated off the IR or miss the rest of the season.

Bears coach Matt Nagy, who has been tight-lipped this season about injuries and their timelines, said Saturday he expected Montgomery to play.

“I think all week long that he’s looked really good,” Nagy said. “I would say there’s a really good chance, yes, of him being activated. Beginning of the week, we wanted to see like, how’s he going to look? You have no idea when he gets out there. I think for all intents and purposes, he’s looked really good.”