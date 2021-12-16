Bears’ Akiem Hicks listed as full practice participant

Beset by the coronavirus, the Bears need all the reinforcements they can get this week.

Two of their best defensive players might prove to be exactly that.

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is tracking to play for the first time since hurting his ankle Nov. 8. He was listed as a full participant on the Bears’ injury report Thursday — with a caveat. Because the team was forced to hold a walk-through due its dwindling roster size, the Bears merely estimated whether Hicks would have been able to play a full practice.

Hicks was a full participant in Friday’s walk-through, too, and said after it that the plan was to play against the Packers. The Bears ruled him out the next day, though, determining he hadn’t made enough progress in his recovery.

Hicks wanted to face his rivals, but is also motivated to return for another NFC North team.

“A coach told me once that you can’t play well against your division opponents, what good are you to the team?” he said Friday. “And I take that to heart. We’re gonna play you twice a year, you’re going to try to play your best ball.”

Roquan Smith — perhaps the Bears’ best player — was ruled a limited participant Thursday after reinjuring his hamstring four days ago at Lambeau FIeld.

“He puts up numbers just like the top linebackers that you can name,” fellow inside linebacker Alec Ogletree said Wednesday. “He does a lot of different things that you can’t coach, in a sense.”

More injury updates

Cornerback Xavier Crawford [concussion], receiver Marquise Goodwin [foot] and tackle Jason Peters [high ankle sprain] were held out Thursday. Peters and Crawford left the Packers game with injuries — Crawford was hit by teammate Eddie Jackson — while Goodwin was hurt on Thanksgiving.

Quarterback Andy Dalton still has not practiced since hurting his left hand trying to make a tackle against the Cardinals.

Defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga, one of seven Bears players battling a non-coronavirus illness, has a shoulder problem, too.

Tight end Jimmy Graham was limited with a knee issue.

Two return to practice

The Bears returned tackle Germain Ifedi and cornerback Duke Shelley to practice Wednesday, opening a three-week window for them to play in games.

Shelley went on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring against the Ravens last month, while Ifedi injured his knee against the Raiders in October.