 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai to return from coronavirus

Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai has recovered from the coronavirus and will call plays Monday night against the Vikings, head coach Matt Nagy told WBBM-AM on Monday morning.

By Patrick Finley
Chicago Bears Training Camp
Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai talks to Khalil Mack to during training camp.
Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai has recovered from the coronavirus and will call plays Monday night against the Vikings, head coach Matt Nagy told WBBM-AM on Monday morning.

Desai tested positive for the coronavirus Dec. 13. Thursday, he said he felt fine but was frustrated by working remotely.

It’s unclear if either offensive coordinator Bill Lazor or special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will come back Monday night. The Bears said quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo will be the offensive coordinator if Lazor remains out, but Nagy hinted to the station that the head coach would be the one to call plays.

Tabor would be replaced by assistant special teams coordinator Brian Ginn.

Coronavirus ravaged Halas Hall over the past week. As of Monday morning, some of the team’s best players — receiver Allen Robinson, safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Jaylon Johnson, among others — were on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Bears could take players off the list — or, if anyone tests positive, add them to it — Monday afternoon.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron variant

The company says a full-dose booster, which has been recommended for people with weakened immune systems, triggered an 83-fold jump in antibody levels.

By Associated Press

‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ has jokes galore, but not much more

The repetitive slapstick in the Broadway Playhouse comedy doesn’t add up to much.

By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times

Retiree cooking up a volunteer career at Peoria mission

Ron Rasberry attended the South Side Mission’s Culinary Arts Training School. When he finished with classes, he stuck around at the mission, where he now volunteers five days a week in the soup kitchen.

By Associated Press

4 killed, 2 teens among 19 wounded by gunfire in Chicago over weekend

In one of the fatal attacks, a person was killed and a 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Pullman on the Far South Side Friday night.

By Sun-Times Wire

Derek King entering decisive 2nd phase of Blackhawks coaching tenure

With his honeymoon ending, King’s performance the rest of the season will determine if he can be long-term solution.

By Ben Pope

Man fatally shot on I-57 near Markham

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes near 159th Street, Illinois State Police said.

By Sun-Times Wire