Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai to return from coronavirus

Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai has recovered from the coronavirus and will call plays Monday night against the Vikings, head coach Matt Nagy told WBBM-AM on Monday morning.

Desai tested positive for the coronavirus Dec. 13. Thursday, he said he felt fine but was frustrated by working remotely.

It’s unclear if either offensive coordinator Bill Lazor or special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will come back Monday night. The Bears said quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo will be the offensive coordinator if Lazor remains out, but Nagy hinted to the station that the head coach would be the one to call plays.

Tabor would be replaced by assistant special teams coordinator Brian Ginn.

Coronavirus ravaged Halas Hall over the past week. As of Monday morning, some of the team’s best players — receiver Allen Robinson, safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Jaylon Johnson, among others — were on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Bears could take players off the list — or, if anyone tests positive, add them to it — Monday afternoon.