 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Cardinals: Starting QB Kyler Murray game-time decision vs. Bears

The Cardinals went with Colt McCoy the last three games, but Murray is expected to return from his high ankle sprain this week.

By Jason Lieser
Murray has missed three games because of a sprained ankle.
Getty

The Bears are calling the Cardinals’ bluff on starting quarterback Kyler Murray.

While Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury listed Murray as questionable and said Friday he would be a game-time decision against the Bears on Sunday, all the preparations at Halas Hall this week were made with the assumption that they’ll face Murray despite him missing the last three games with a high ankle sprain.

But Kingsbury did his best to create at least a little uncertainty.

“There’s obviously some cat-and-mouse in this sport, but... we were going to be overly cautious this entire time, and we still are,” Kingsbury said. “We want to make sure when we get him back, he’s playing at a high level, and he can’t reinjure it to a point that we lose him for a substantial amount of time.”

Cat-and-mouse just so happens to be Nagy’s favorite game, and he has played it often with his cast of quarterbacks the last four seasons. But few opponents have done it to the Bears.

Murray is one of the favorites to win MVP this season with a league-best 110.4 passer rating. He is averaging 284.5 yards per game — the Bears have hit that number just twice this season — and has 17 touchdown passes against seven interceptions.

He has had more than a month off since the injury, and the Cardinals went 2-1 in his absence with Colt McCoy as their starter. He completed 76% of his passes, averaged 228 yards per game and posted a 103.2 passer rating.

“You’ve just got to go off of what we think,” Nagy said. “Kyler has had some time off, but at the same point in time, you never know. You’ve gotta go off of what they’re saying. We’ve always got to plan for the starter [to play].”

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Blackhawks’ Tyler Johnson out 3 months after undergoing Jack Eichel’s disc surgery

After a month of uncertainty about his timeline, Johnson on Friday became the second NHL player — behind Eichel — to ever receive an artificial disc replacement.

By Ben Pope

Contenedor de camión lleno de regalos navideños es robado y localizado casi vacío

Las organizadoras están trabajando para reemplazar los casi $50,000 en artículos donados que estaban dentro del contenedor de 53 pies de largo.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels

Illinois proporcionará $300 millones en apoyo a las guarderías del estado

Las solicitudes para la más reciente serie de fondos deben entregarse para principios de enero, e Illinois espera distribuir el dinero a partir de febrero.

By Rachel Hinton

Aprueban protecciones para las trabajadoras domésticas en contra de las represalias

Se ha publicado en el sitio web del departamento el contrato de una página que los propietarios pueden descargar.

By Fran Spielman

Man arrested in Wisconsin for double-murder in Algonquin

Maxim Parnov, 36, was taken into custody in Salem, Wisconsin, after the bodies of a man and woman were found in an Algonquin home, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Marilyn Jackson of United Way of Metro Chicago named CEO of Muhammad Ali Center

She is the first woman to lead the center, which focuses on the life and legacy of boxing champ and activist Muhammad Ali.

By Jason Beeferman