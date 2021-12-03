Bears will activate rookie OT Teven Jenkins off IR

The Bears will activate rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins off the injured reserve list for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, coach Matt Nagy said. Now all they have to do is find a spot for him.

Jenkins, the Bears’ second-round draft pick (39th overall) from Oklahoma State who was slotted to replace Charles Leno at left tackle, has not played this season after undergoing back surgery in August. He returned to practice on Nov. 15 and the Bears had a three-week window to decide whether he would be activated of kept on injured reserve for the season.

Activating Jenkins moves the Bears one step closer to establishing the future bookend tackles the Bears envisioned when the drafted Jenkins in the second round and Missouri’s Larry Borom in the fifth round. Borom has started the last four games at right tackle to positive reviews after spending six weeks on IR with an ankle injury he suffered in the season opener against the Rams.

But getting Jenkins the same experience as Borom is a little more problematic. Veteran Jason Peters, who was signed in August when it became apparent that Jenkins’ back injury would require surgery, is the starter at left tackle and, at 39, has been the Bears’ best offensive lineman this season.

With the 4-7 Bears still holding playoff hopes — they are one game behind No. 7 seed Washington but have six other teams ahead of them — they aren’t about to bench a future Hall of Fame who has been playing well just to get Jenkins experience as a foundation for next season.

So for now, Jenkins provides depth at tackle — left or right, Nagy said. Where and when Jenkins plays will be determined by Nagy, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and offensive line coach Juan Castillo as the season ensues. Nagy indicated that a rotation with Borom on the right side would be unworkable at this point of the season.

“We’ll go over it and try to get a feel for where he’s at — which side and everything like that,” Nagy said. “But I think for us just now being able to activate him is the good part.”

It will be a more debatable dilemma if the Bears fall out of playoff contention. With nothing to play for but next season, getting Jenkins game-speed snaps would seem to be a priority, even if it means playing him ahead of Peters. Nagy wasn’t thinking that far ahead, of course. But he acknowledged he’s curious to see what Jenkins can do.

“When you draft a guy, you’re always anticipating how he’s going to play, so the answer would be yes,” Nagy said. “But at the same time he provides a lot of depth to us and we have a position there at left tackle where Jason Peters is playing pretty well.”

“Right now we like our depth and I think for Teven to come in and get going we jut kind of play it out. But it’s a good problem to have.”

Regardless of when he plays, Jenkins will have some catching up to do. Though he participated in rookie and veteran mini-camps, he did not participate in any training camp practices because of the back issue. He had yet to practice in full pads as a Bear until his recent return, and even then, those instances were few, and not with the starting unit.

Nagy said Jenkins can benefit from being active even if he doesn’t play. But Borom can attest to the value of rookie experience.

“It means a world of difference,” he said. “It’s very valuable just to have me out there, just to get my feet wet. And to really be out there learning, going against the greatest competition there is.”