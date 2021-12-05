 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears RB David Montgomery stays upbeat despite string of losses

“Ain’t gonna be no moping around,” Montgomery said after the Bears fell 33-22 to the Cardinals.

By Jason Lieser
Montgomery had a season-high 141 yards from scrimmage against the Cardinals.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

If there was anyone on the Bears’ offense who should’ve been able to walk off the tattered field with pride Sunday, it should’ve been running back David Montgomery.

Montgomery has arguably been the team’s best offensive player this season, and fought through poor conditions to produce more than double the yardage of any other Bears skill player in their 33-22 loss to the Cardinals.

He rushed 21 times for 90 yards and a touchdown and caught a team-high eight passes for 51 yards for his most productive game of the season.

“I really don’t care about it,” Montgomery said. “I’ll be way more happy if I had 12 yards averaging 0.1 yards per carry [and] we got the win. I [couldn’t] care less about individual stats because the feeling that you get when you win is completely different than having good stats when you lose.

“I just want to win.”

Well, free agency is only a year away.

The Bears are 20-24 during Montgomery’s time with them, but the defeats have not dampened his determination. At 4-8 and the pipe dream of a playoff berth drifting away, he resolved to do everything possible to rally the Bears over their final five games.

“Ain’t gonna be no moping around,” Montgomery said. “I’m gonna go into work, and I’m going to get on everybody’s ass, and they’re gonna get on mine, too, and we’re gonna go back to the drawing board and we’re going to figure it out.

“Regardless of if anybody else wants to give up on us, I ain’t giving up on us. So that’s what it’s gonna be.”

