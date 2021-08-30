Justin Fields will run scout team in practice

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields will open the 2021 season with the scout team in practice. Where he ends it is anybody’s guess.

With the Bears unofficially in Week 1 mode and beginning preparations for the Rams on Sept. 12, Bears coach Matt Nagy confirmed Monday that Fields will be the backup to starter Andy Dalton and would start if Dalton is unable to. But Fields will spend most of his practice time running the scout team, which prepares the Bears’ defense for that week’s opponent. Tom Brady started the same way, for what it’s worth.

“He’ll be out there trying to do everything he can to give our defense the best look that they can give,” Nagy said. “But within that, there’s a lot of concepts that we see and that we do, that he can continue to make plays. [So] don’t be a guy that’s just throwing the ball around. You want to grow as a quarterback. So that’s what he understands and that’s where we’re at with him right now.”