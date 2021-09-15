 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears’ left tackle trouble continues with Larry Borom out, Jason Peters limited

The Bears might have to start backup right tackle Elijah Wilkinson at left tackle. He would’ve been their fourth choice behind Teven Jenkins, Peters and Borom.

By Jason Lieser
Peters left before halftime in the season opener because of a quad injury.
The Bears’ left tackle quagmire has no easy solution, but it appears their hope is that Jason Peters recovers enough from the quad injury that took him out of the Rams game to start against the Bengals on Sunday.

Peters was fully dressed for practice and stretched with the team during the portion open to the media, but the Bears listed him as a partial participant on the injury report Wednesday. Rookie Larry Borom, next in line on the depth chart, did not practice because of an ankle injury.

If neither is available against the Bengals, the team would likely turn to Elijah Wilkinson, who practiced in full. Wilkinson would normally be the backup right tackle.

Peters, 39, lasted 32 plays before the injury forced him out shortly before halftime. Borom hurt his ankle after just 15 plays, and Wilkinson took the final 22.

“Elijah did an excellent job,” offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said. “As you know, I was not calling the plays, but... Elijah being in the game had zero effect [on] what we did. We have great confidence in Elijah.”

With second-round pick Teven Jenkins and Borom out during training camp, Wilkinson had an underwhelming stint at left tackle. That’s when the team called Peters, who took over as the starter almost immediately.

Aside from their issues at left tackle, the Bears began the practice week in relatively good shape.

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, who missed the opener, was a partial participant after missing every practice last week.

The only other concern was outside linebacker Robert Quinn’s ongoing back issues, but he’s been practicing and playing through that since training camp.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney is dealing with the same back injury that limited him last week, but he was full go for practice Wednesday.

