Bears OLB Khalil Mack returns after missing second quarter with foot injury

The Bears’ top defensive player went to the locker room after getting hurt in the first quarter.

By Jason Lieser
Mack played all 16 games for the Bears in 2019 and ‘20.
AP Photos

CLEVELAND — Bears star outside linebacker Khalil Mack left the game against the Browns with a left foot injury in the first quarter, but returned for the start of the third despite limping significantly.

It was not immediately clear how Mack got hurt, but he went to the locker room after a long examination in the medical tent. Jeremiah Attoachu replaced him for the second quarter.

Mack got off to a good start with an 11-yard sack, his second of the season, and teamed up with Robert Quinn for one in the third quarter.

The Bears went into halftime down 10-3 and trailed 13-3 midway through the third.

Mack, 30, has not missed a game since 2018 and played 83% of the defensive snaps last season.

In three seasons with the Bears, Mack has played in 49 of a possible 51 games. He has 32 sacks, 148 tackles, 14 forced fumbles and two interceptions.

