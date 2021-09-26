 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Quick thoughts beyond the obvious from Bears’ 26-6 loss to Browns

A look at Robert Quinn’s resurgence, the tight ends’ library-level quiet start to the season and David Montgomery.

By Jason Lieser
This 11-yard catch by Cole Kmet was the only one by the Bears’ tight ends Sunday.
CLEVELAND — There’s little joy in picking through the scraps of the Bears’ 26-6 loss to the Browns on Sunday, but here are three under-the-radar observations from the debacle:

Quinn’s comeback
The Robert Quinn signing looked like an absolute dud last season, but he’s back thanks to a better offseason and collaboration with defensive coordinator Sean Desai. Quinn had 1.5 sacks Sunday, raising his total to four. He’ll be in double figures by the end of the season if he stays healthy.

Tight ends empty
The Bears continued to get minimal production from their tight ends Sunday, with their only catch coming an 11-yard pass to Cole Kmet. Through three games, the tight ends have been targeted just 12 times and they have a collective eight catches for 64 yards.

Montgomery stuck
Quarterback Justin Fields wasn’t the only one struggling behind the Bears’ offensive line. Running back David Montgomery managed just 34 yards on 10 rushes. His longest run was 16 yards, meaning he averaged two per carry the rest of the afternoon.

