Bears QB Justin Fields fourth in NFL jersey sales since Aug. 1, ahead of Patrick Mahomes

As the Bears move forward with Andy Dalton as their starter, Fields’ is emerging as one of the most popular players in the league.

By Jason Lieser
The Bears traded up to take Fields No. 11 overall in April.
AP Photos

The backup quarterback is usually the most popular guy in town, but in the Bears’ case, Justin Fields is one of the most popular guys in the entire league.

As Fields prepares to start the season on the bench behind Andy Dalton, his jersey has been the fourth-hottest seller on NFL retail partner Fanatics since Aug. 1. He’s one spot ahead of Patrick Mahomes.

At all three of the Bears’ preseason games, including one in Nashville, Tenn., Fields’ No. 1 has been ubiquitous in the stands, as well as at training camp at Halas Hall.

“I’m starting to get used to it now,” Fields said last month. “It’s just cool seeing fans wearing my jersey and seeing the support.”

Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen led in sales, followed by Patriots rookie Mac Jones, who went four spots after Fields. Tom Brady was third, then Fields and Mahomes.

The Bears signed Dalton in March and assured him of the starting job as part of their recruiting pitch, Dalton said. The next month, they traded up to draft Fields at No. 11 overall, sending their 2022 first-round pick to the Giants in order to do so.

Bears coach Matt Nagy has said repeatedly the ideal scenario would be for Dalton to play well enough to start all season and Fields would prepare behind him to take over in 2022.

