Jan 10, 2022, 8:22am CST
January 11
Bears ask to interview Todd Bowles for head coach position
Todd Bowles could have been the Bears’ defensive coordinator three years ago. Now, he’ll have a chance to be head coach.
January 10
With all due respect, move over, ‘Mama Bear’
Virginia McCaskey, 99, has been a faithful guardian of her father’s legacy, but perhaps it’s time to step aside.
January 10
Bears have ‘complete faith’ in Ted Phillips, who gets to help pick another GM
Phillips will take part in interviewing and helping George McCaskey pick the next GM. He’ll even negotiate the contract with him. And once that’s done, Phillips still will be McCaskey’s most trusted adviser, holding the same position he has had since 1999. The Bears have won three playoff games — three! – during that time.
January 10
Housecleaning at Halas Hall: Bears get it wrong even when they get it right
The Bears finally fired Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace, but it was a year late, and chairman George McCaskey’s plan to move forward raised many questions.
January 10
Bears on Arlington Heights stadium site: ‘There’s nothing else like it in Chicagoland’
Escrow on the purchase the Bears made from Churchill Downs won’t close until the end of this year or the first quarter of 2023.
January 10
By George, he doesn’t get it
Bears chairman George McCaskey made two big moves Monday — firing coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace — but stopped a step short of putting a football guy at the very top at Halas Hall.
January 10
I’m begging you, Bears fans: Quit this team and save yourselves
The same people who hired the recently fired Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy will pick the next general manager and head coach.
January 10
Olin Kreutz eviscerates George McCaskey after Bears chairman’s accusatory response
The former Bears center defended himself on 670 The Score against team chairman George McCaskey’s accusation that Kreutz essentially lied when he said the Bears offered him $15 an hour to be a player consultant in 2018.
January 10
Next problem for Bears: What to do with president Ted Phillips?
Bears chairman George McCaskey said Monday he would shift the team’s management structure to keep Phillips focused on the new stadium project. The incoming general manager will report directly to ownership, but — confusingly — Phillips will still be part of the hiring process.
January 10
Somber after Matt Nagy’s firing, Bears players acknowledge ‘results-driven league’
A few minutes before 9 a.m., Matt Nagy gathered his players for a team meeting at Halas Hall and gave them the news himself: He was being fired as Bears head coach after four seasons. General manager Ryan Pace also was dismissed.
January 10
Facts trump emotion in decision to fire GM Ryan Pace
Only seven teams have a worse record since 2015: Washington, the 49ers, Lions, Giants, Jets, Browns and Jaguars.
January 10
Bears fire GM Ryan Pace after 48-65 record to complete housecleaning
The Bears managed one winning season and no playoff victories under Pace as his quarterback and head-coaching decisions unraveled.
January 10
Bears’ firing of Matt Nagy comes only after costly delay, wasted time
The Nagy firing finally kicks off a much-needed rebuild for the Bears. But instead of doing it when it was prudent — after the 2020 season — they’ve wasted at least one more season (maybe more) with a needless delay.
January 10
Bears fire coach Matt Nagy after 4 seasons as offensive futility persists
Nagy went 34-31, and his .523 winning percentage trails only Mike Ditka and Lovie Smith among Bears modern-era coaches.