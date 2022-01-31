Bears QB Justin Fields doesn’t have to say it: ‘Fresh start’ needed after rocky rookie year

Justin Fields made it clear without saying it outright: The Bears’ coaching change was what he needed.

His rookie year in Matt Nagy’s offense, accompanied by Ryan Pace’s personnel, was rife with snags that made it difficult to move toward becoming a franchise quarterback.

With coach Matt Eberflus committed to “building this offense around him and his strengths,” alongside offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, and general manager Ryan Poles adamant about providing him a sturdy offensive line, Fields gets a welcomed and necessary reset.

“It’s a clean start and fresh start,” he said Monday. “They have a great plan in place, and I’m ready to follow it.”

Everyone can see Pace and Nagy did not, in fact, have a great plan.

It was ill-conceived from the jump. They desperately promised Andy Dalton the starting job only to draft Fields the next month. Nagy immediately laid out a plan for Fields to sit the bench all season and ruled out an actual quarterback competition.

And after working as the second-stringer, Fields had little chemistry with the starters when took over in Week 2 because Dalton got hurt. He made his starting debut in Week 3, and it was so conclusively clear that Nagy didn’t know how to maximize him that he gave up play calling days later. And he was constantly navigating personnel shortcomings around him.

Fields also missed five games because of injuries and the coronavirus, and all added up to a disjointed rookie season.

That’s behind him. Fields is now the unquestioned starter, and everyone at Halas Hall is finally on the same page.

“Last year was kinda weird,” he said. “It was kind of a weird leadership role; me and Andy would kind of switch off. But now that I am starting off the season as a starting quarterback, I think I’ll be more comfortable playing that leader role. There’s no more, ‘Oh, he’s a rookie, this and that.’ It’s time now.”

While he just met Eberflus, there’s already a connection. This seems much more like a partnership than it did during the season.

“Just his demeanor,” Fields said of Eberflus. “He’s confident when he talks, he knows what he wants to do, he has a plan set in stone, and I’m just ready to lead with him.”

Poles and Eberflus would’ve been unwise to pursue these jobs if they didn’t believe in Fields, because he’ll be the biggest factor in whether they succeed. Same for Getsy, who comes from the recent post of being Aaron Rodgers’ position coach. Fields was unfamiliar with him, but eager to learn his philosophy and playbook.

“Everyone around here knows that I’m willing to do whatever to win, willing to put in however much work is needed,” he said.

Fields was the No. 11 pick last year and has three seasons left on his rookie contract. Everything rides on his development.

Poles was optimistic despite acknowledging that the variety of hindrances this season “does cloud all of that” as he tries to assess Fields.

“I want to see what ceiling he has,” he told the Sun-Times. “It’s our job to put him in that position to succeed. We’ll find out. It’d be really cool if he ends up being a real dude. We can win some championships that way.

“We look for flashes of him putting it together... There’s something there. If we can get him to repeat that over and over and put him in a position where he’s comfortable, we might have something.”

It’s a measured reaction after Fields started 10 games and finished with 1,870 yards passing, 58.9% completions, seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 73.2 passer rating. He also ran for 420 yards and two touchdowns, but fumbled 12 times.

Poles and Eberflus must sort out what elements of his struggles were his own deficiencies and what parts can be cured by fixing the surrounding dysfunction.