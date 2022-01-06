 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Larry Borom: I ‘feel’ for Justin Fields after his COVID list trip

“I feel like I’m starting to really now feel a lot better,” he said Thursday.

By Patrick Finley
Baltimore Ravens v Chicago Bears
Bears tackle Larry Borom blocks against the Ravens in November.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Rookie right tackle Larry Borom came off the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 22, but the Bears didn’t start him four days later against the Seahawks because they were unsure about his stamina.

Thursday, Borom said he was only now starting to feel a lot more like he did before contracting the virus.

“I feel like I’m starting to really now feel a lot better,” he said Thursday. “I feel like the biggest thing with the COVID situation was just getting my wind back. It was kind of tough coming back off of that being sick and just coughing and things of that nature.”

Borom came off the bench to play against the Seahawks after Teven Jenkins hurt his shoulder and started last week against the Giants. He said he could sympathize with another rookie, quarterback Justin Fields, who was put on the reserve list Thursday.

“I definitely feel for him,” he said. “It’s tough to be doing something one day then all of the sudden — boom! — you’re stuck in your house or a hotel or whatever it may be, quarantining an X-amount of days by yourself.”

Grant to IR

One of the Bears’ two Pro Bowl players won’t finish the season.

Thursday, the team put receiver/returner Jakeem Grant, who had missed the previous day’s practice with an ankle injury, on injured reserve. Grant had been limited during Sunday’s game, returning only punts — Khalil Herbert handled kickoffs — and taking the field for six offensive plays.

In October, general manager Ryan Pace traded a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Dolphins for Grant. Last month, he was named to the Pro Bowl after returning a Packers punt 97 yards for a touchdown. It marked the first punt return score of the year in the league. Only one player has done it since.

Grant averaged 11.88 yards per punt return, the third-best mark in the league. His 23.43 yards per kick return is 11th in the NFL — one spot behind Herbert.

With Grant out Sunday, rookie Dazz Newsome figures to return punts.

Grant is in the last year of his contract.

Hicks uncertain

Like Grant, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks might have played his last game with the Bears.

For the second time in as many days, Hicks missed practice with his own ankle injury. With little at stake against the Vikings, Hicks could be ruled out Friday.

Hicks’ contract is up at the end of the season. Last month, he said he’s coming to terms with the obvious.

“If I do end up leaving, I’ll miss it here,” he said.

This and that

  • Outside linebacker Robert Quinn figures to get a chance to pad his franchise single-season sacks record Sunday. He was a full participant in Thursday’s practice one day after setting out with a shoulder issue. Hicks broke Richard Dent’s record Sunday when he recorded his 18th sack.
  • Tight end Jimmy Graham returned to practice after taking a rest day Wednesday.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Blackhawks notebook: Coyotes matchups no longer notable for Dylan Strome

The Hawks-Coyotes game Thursday — which could possibly be the Hawks’ second-to-last visit ever to Arizona — will be Strome’s seventh meeting with his former team.

By Ben Pope

Halas Intrigue Episode 209: No Justin? No way!

What was already a meaningless Bears-Vikings game has become practically pointless.

By Sun-Times staff

CPD cancels officers’ days off this weekend as police union complains of staffing shortage amid COVID surge

Some officers are so in need of a break that they are trying to contract COVID so they can get the required time off, a police source said.

By Mitch Dudek

More suburban kids hospitalized with severe COVID-19 cases as surge breaks state records: ‘We just don’t know the implications’

The rise in hospitalized children comes as Illinois set another record for total new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with more than 44,000 reported statewide. The state also saw 104 more viral deaths, the most in a day in nearly a year.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Loyola defeats San Francisco in impromptu neutral-site matchup

Loyola and San Francisco agreed to play a neutral-site contest earlier in the week when both teams had conference games scheduled for Thursday postponed because of COVID-19 issues with their opponents.

By Associated Press

‘This hurts for a lot of people.’ Anti-violence activist fatally shot in West Pullman

20-year-old LaNiyah Murphy’s fight against gun violence was deeply personal. She was shot in the head in 2018 but managed to make a full recovery.

By Emmanuel Camarillo