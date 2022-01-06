Larry Borom: I ‘feel’ for Justin Fields after his COVID list trip

Rookie right tackle Larry Borom came off the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 22, but the Bears didn’t start him four days later against the Seahawks because they were unsure about his stamina.

Thursday, Borom said he was only now starting to feel a lot more like he did before contracting the virus.

“I feel like I’m starting to really now feel a lot better,” he said Thursday. “I feel like the biggest thing with the COVID situation was just getting my wind back. It was kind of tough coming back off of that being sick and just coughing and things of that nature.”

Borom came off the bench to play against the Seahawks after Teven Jenkins hurt his shoulder and started last week against the Giants. He said he could sympathize with another rookie, quarterback Justin Fields, who was put on the reserve list Thursday.

“I definitely feel for him,” he said. “It’s tough to be doing something one day then all of the sudden — boom! — you’re stuck in your house or a hotel or whatever it may be, quarantining an X-amount of days by yourself.”

Grant to IR

One of the Bears’ two Pro Bowl players won’t finish the season.

Thursday, the team put receiver/returner Jakeem Grant, who had missed the previous day’s practice with an ankle injury, on injured reserve. Grant had been limited during Sunday’s game, returning only punts — Khalil Herbert handled kickoffs — and taking the field for six offensive plays.

In October, general manager Ryan Pace traded a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Dolphins for Grant. Last month, he was named to the Pro Bowl after returning a Packers punt 97 yards for a touchdown. It marked the first punt return score of the year in the league. Only one player has done it since.

Grant averaged 11.88 yards per punt return, the third-best mark in the league. His 23.43 yards per kick return is 11th in the NFL — one spot behind Herbert.

With Grant out Sunday, rookie Dazz Newsome figures to return punts.

Grant is in the last year of his contract.

Hicks uncertain

Like Grant, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks might have played his last game with the Bears.

For the second time in as many days, Hicks missed practice with his own ankle injury. With little at stake against the Vikings, Hicks could be ruled out Friday.

Hicks’ contract is up at the end of the season. Last month, he said he’s coming to terms with the obvious.

“If I do end up leaving, I’ll miss it here,” he said.

This and that