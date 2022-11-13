Bears CB Jaylon Johnson will face Lions, G Teven Jenkins inactive

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, the Bears’ best defensive player, will play Sunday against the Lions.

The Bears had called him questionable to play because of an oblique injury that Johnson casually referred to as a “battle wound” Thursday.

Starting right guard Teven Jenkins won’t play after being limited the last two practices with a hip injury. Veteran Michael Schofield is expected to take his place.

Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad won’t play because of a knee injury.

The Bears will once again sit receiver Velus Jones, the rookie third-round pick. He was a healthy scratch for the first time last week against the Dolphins, and said he knows he needs to improve.

Receiver Byron Pringle who was activated from injured reserve Saturday, is active. He hurt his calf in late September and returned to practice two weeks ago. To make room for Pringle, the Bears are sitting receiver N’Keal Harry, the former first-round pick. Harry played 28 percent of the Bears’ offensive snaps last week, the fewest of any of the team’s receivers.

“You can’t have six or seven receivers up, which we beg for each week,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said this week.

Cornerback Kindle Vildor was ruled out Friday; he hurt his ankle on the second defensive play of the Dolphins game. The Bears are sitting cornerback Harrison Hand and guard Ja’Tyre Carter, too.

