Matt Eberflus: Jaylon Johnson’s injury no excuse for coverage

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson played Sunday’s game in pain after missing parts of two practices with an oblique injury.

On a crucial play in the fourth quarter, Johnson was in coverage on perhaps the Lions’ most important pass play. On third-and-eight with 3:14 to play, quarterback Jared Goff completed a 44-yard pass to receiverTom Kennedy. His catch, the longest of his career, put the Lions at the Bears’ 14. They scored two plays later to take the lead.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Johnson needed to “just stay connected” with Kennedy.

“Keep his feet moving,” he said. “You know, stay with the guy.”

Johnson’s injury was no reason to get beat, he said.

“Yeah, we don’t make excuses,” Eberflus said. “He was out there playing. We got to play.”

Where was Claypool?

Eberflus said he met with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy Monday morning about new receiver Chase Claypool’s usage in the loss. He caught one pass for eight yards on two targets.

He played 31 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday — fewer than the 35 percent he played in his Bears debut against the Dolphins.

“A lot of times, he’s the primary and they’re covering that,” Eberflus said. “You go to the secondary.”

