Bears rookies Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon out with concussions

The Bears’ two top draft picks this season missed Wednesday’s walk-through while in concussion protocol.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon went to the locker room during Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Falcons because of a concussion. Safety Jaquan Brisker, a fellow second-round rookie, finished the game.

Brisker has been one of the Bears’ best defensive players this season. The Penn State alum is one of three defensive backs in the NFL with at least three sacks and an interception this year. Amazingly, he leads the Bears in sacks, with three.

Defensive backs coach James Rowe said the two were “very limited” in what they can do in game prep this week. He said the Bears will simplify their game plan to make it easier for them if they’re able to return for Sunday’s game.

“We’re trying to navigate our best way through it, even if it comes to limiting some of the calls,” he said. “That way, if they’re able to play, it’s nothing that we’re springing on them.”

DeAndre Houston-Carson would likely take Brisker’s place were he unable to play. Jaylon Jones replaced Gordon on Sunday.

“It’s the NFL,” linebacker Nick Morrow said. “Guys have to be ready. Whether it’s backups or starters, you have to be prepared.”

This and that

• Right guard Teven Jenkins, who warmed up Sunday and then told the coaching staff he was only able to be a backup, would have been a full participant had the team practiced. That seems to open the door for him to start Sunday.

Putting a hampered Jenkins on the active roster instead of a healthy Alex Leatherwood was “the best thing for our football team at the time,” head coach Matt Eberflus said.

• Linebacker Sterling Weatherford missed the walk-through with a concussion.

• Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow) and tight end Kenny Yeboah (calf) did not practice.

• Backup tight end Ryan Griffin, who played for the Jets from 2019-21, will be the Bears’ honorary captain Sunday.

