The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears rookies Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon out with concussions

The Bears’ two top draft picks this season missed Wednesday’s walk-through while in concussion protocol.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears rookies Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon out with concussions
merlin_109599707.jpg

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker tries to hype up the crowd during the first quarter against the Lions earlier this month.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears’ two top draft picks this season missed Wednesday’s walk-through while in concussion protocol.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon went to the locker room during Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Falcons because of a concussion. Safety Jaquan Brisker, a fellow second-round rookie, finished the game.

Brisker has been one of the Bears’ best defensive players this season. The Penn State alum is one of three defensive backs in the NFL with at least three sacks and an interception this year. Amazingly, he leads the Bears in sacks, with three.

Defensive backs coach James Rowe said the two were “very limited” in what they can do in game prep this week. He said the Bears will simplify their game plan to make it easier for them if they’re able to return for Sunday’s game.

“We’re trying to navigate our best way through it, even if it comes to limiting some of the calls,” he said. “That way, if they’re able to play, it’s nothing that we’re springing on them.”

DeAndre Houston-Carson would likely take Brisker’s place were he unable to play. Jaylon Jones replaced Gordon on Sunday.

“It’s the NFL,” linebacker Nick Morrow said. “Guys have to be ready. Whether it’s backups or starters, you have to be prepared.”

This and that

• Right guard Teven Jenkins, who warmed up Sunday and then told the coaching staff he was only able to be a backup, would have been a full participant had the team practiced. That seems to open the door for him to start Sunday.

Putting a hampered Jenkins on the active roster instead of a healthy Alex Leatherwood was “the best thing for our football team at the time,” head coach Matt Eberflus said.

• Linebacker Sterling Weatherford missed the walk-through with a concussion.

• Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow) and tight end Kenny Yeboah (calf) did not practice.

• Backup tight end Ryan Griffin, who played for the Jets from 2019-21, will be the Bears’ honorary captain Sunday.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ defense not sleeping on Jets QB Mike White
With apology, Justin Fields showed teammates he’s a ‘phenomenal leader’
Bears QB Justin Fields might play through shoulder injury vs. Jets, but why?
Whatever Bears coach Matt Eberflus is saying about Justin Fields, think the opposite
Bears QB Justin Fields has separated shoulder with ‘partially torn ligaments’
Bears OL Lucas Patrick won’t return this season
The Latest
Caleb Jones skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Caleb Jones maintaining confidence — with Luke Richardson’s help — through recent adversity
Jones on Wednesday took accountability for a series of “mishaps” over his past three games. Richardson, meanwhile, has worked closely with Jones to boost his spirits.
By Ben Pope
 
Abraham Lincoln.
Other Views
Lincoln made a Thanksgiving plea for peace. Let’s now envision a world without war or hunger.
On Thanksgiving, as you enjoy time with family and great food, be an advocate for peace and unity for all.
By William Lambers
 
Campaign signs are seen the day before the midterm elections on November 7, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.&nbsp;
Elections
Splitting pairs? Doubts about candidates prompted more split-ticket voting in midterms, tipping scales in tight races
AP VoteCast, an extensive survey of this year’s electorate, underscores how voters were selective in their choices in spite of today’s starkly polarized political climate, often rewarding candidates seen as mainstream while rejecting those viewed as too extreme.
By Hannah Fingerhut | Associated Press and Jeff Amy | Associated Press
 
Scrooge welcomes the day in “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol.”
Things To Do
Things to Do in Chicago Nov. 24-30: The Mix
“Manual Cinema’s A Christmas Carol,” Chicago’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the return of “The Sound of Music Sing-a-Long” are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Sun-Times readers are wishing for peace and ask that we open our hearts as Thanksgiving approaches.
Letters to the Editor
A wish for the human race
If one cannot find strength in kindness, one needs to understand one’s weakness.
By Letters to the Editor
 