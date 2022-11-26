The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 26, 2022
With Justin Fields questionable, Bears promote QB Nathan Peterman

If Fields can’t play because of a separated left shoulder, Peterman would back up Trevor Siemian.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks

Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman throws a preseason pass against the Seahawks.

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Bears spent all week trying not to tip their hand about Justin Fields’ availability. Saturday, though, offered a clue that he won’t play.

The Bears promoted third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman from the practice squad before they flew to New Jersey in advance of Sunday’s Jets game. If Fields can’t play because of a separated left shoulder, Peterman would back up Trevor Siemian.

Fields hurt his shoulder Sunday when he was tackled along the Bears sideline on a fourth-quarter quarterback sweep. Fields was limited in practice all week, saying he was in pain but wanted to play.

The Bears ruled him questionable for the game Friday, with head coach Matt Eberflus refusing to say whether or not he’d start. He said Fields was likely to be a game-time decision.

Siemian has thrown one pass for the Bears this season, while Peterman had yet been active on game day. The Bears typically only have two quarterbacks on their game day roster.

