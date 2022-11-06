The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 6, 2022
3 takeaways from Bears’ 35-32 loss to Dolphins

The Bears surprisingly benched wide receiver Velus Jones, who has had a rocky rookie season. Plus, a look at Darnell Mooney and Cairo Santos.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears wide receiver Velus Jones dropping a pass against the Cowboys.

Jones dropped this pass against the Cowboys last week and was benched for the Dolphins game.

AP Photos

The Bears and Dolphins tend to produce some riveting games, and they delivered another one Sunday as the Dolphins held off Justin Fields to win 35-32.

Beyond the monster game by Fields and 300-yard passing performance by counterpart Tua Tagovailoa, here are three takeaways:

Jones benched

In a surprise move, the Bears made rookie wide receiver and return man Velus Jones inactive. Jones had 38 yards of total offense against the Cowboys, but dropped what would’ve been a 50-yard pass. With Chase Claypool on the team and the Bears not trusting Jones on special teams, there was no spot for him Sunday.

Full ‘Moon’

Six Bears caught passes Sunday, led by Darnell Mooney with seven receptions for 43 yards and his first touchdown of the season. It was a 16-yard bull’s eye from Justin Fields in the second quarter, leading Mooney perfectly into the left corner of the end zone over tight coverage by All-Pro Xavien Howard.

Strike early

The Bears got a 32-yard field goal from Cairo Santos four minutes into the game, and it was the sixth time this season they scored on their opening drive. They scored on their first possession just 18 times in 49 games over the previous three seasons. Santos is 13 of 13 on field goals this season.

'Please stop him': Justin Fields elicits ultimate respect from Dolphins
Justin Fields flourishing means far more for Bears than 35-32 loss to Dolphins
All by himself, Justin Fields is making the Bears' rebuild bearable
Justin Fields: Pass to Chase Claypool was 'definitely' pass interference
Struggling Aaron Rodgers throws three interceptions in Packers' 15-9 loss to Lions
Bears debut WR Chase Claypool, trail Dolphins 21-17 at halftime
Bears
‘Please stop him’: Justin Fields elicits ultimate respect from Dolphins
Fields flummoxed the Dolphins at nearly every turn, rushing 15 times for 178 yards — an NFL record for a quarterback in the regular season. “Justin Fields is legit, man. He’s a monster,” Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips said. “He’s gonna be incredible in this league.”
By Mark Potash
 
News
Floating wetlands installed on South Branch of Chicago River for native wildlife
The project was completed through a collaboration between Shedd Aquarium and Urban Rivers.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Bears
Justin Fields flourishing means far more for Bears than 35-32 loss to Dolphins
That’s the reality of a rebuilding season. The final score usually isn’t the point. The standard for any team is to be contending for a championship or clearly headed toward doing so. In the Bears’ case, if Fields is headed the right direction, so are they.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears
All by himself, Justin Fields is making the Bears’ rebuild bearable
In a 35-32 loss to Miami, he rushes for 178 yards, the most by a quarterback in an NFL regular-season game.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Bears
Justin Fields: Pass to Chase Claypool was ‘definitely’ pass interference
Chase Claypool caught two passes in his Bears debut. But what he’ll remember most is an incomplete pass.
By Patrick Finley
 