The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

He is the first Bears player to win the award since fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky in 2018.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields leaves the field after Sunday’s loss.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Justin Fields, who on Sunday set the all-time regular-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback, was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Fields completed 17-of-28 passes for 123 yards and a 106.7 passer rating in a 35-32 loss to the Dolphins at Soldier Field. His threw three touchdowns, as many as he had in the first five weeks of the season combined.

His running game, though, was historically dominant. Fields’ 178 rushing yards passed Michael Vick’s previous record of 173 and smashed Bobby Douglass’ 50-year-old Bears record of 127.

“That means a lot,” Field said after the game. “The amount of Bears quarterbacks that came — that’s been here. You know, this franchise has been around for a long time. So I’m definitely honored for sure.”

