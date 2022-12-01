The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 1, 2022
Bears QB Justin Fields practices in full

Bears quarterback Justin Fields practiced in full Thursday, a sign that he’s trending toward starting Sunday against the Packers.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons

Justin Fields runs against the Falcons last month.

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields practiced in full Thursday, a sign that he’s trending toward starting Sunday against the Packers.

Fields separated his left shoulder 11 days ago in a loss to the Falcons. Thursday marked the first time since the injury that he’d been considered anything but limited in practice. It’s the first promising development in his recovery from the injury.

Trevor Siemian, who started in Fields’ place Sunday against the Jets, missed his second-straight practice with an oblique injury suffered during warmups before the game. Nathan Peterman would be the Bears’ next-in-line, though the team signed veteran Tim Boyle on Wednesday.

Fields’ full participation was a surprise given that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said earlier in the day that he expected him to be a limited participant.

The Bears practiced without five players: right tackle Larry Borom (ankle/knee), safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), cornerback Kyler Gordon (concussion), receiver Dante Pettis (illness) and Siemian.

