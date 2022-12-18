The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ Justin Fields becomes 3rd NFL QB to rush for 1,000 yards

Fields eclipsed the mark against the Eagles on Sunday to join Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears’ Justin Fields becomes 3rd NFL QB to rush for 1,000 yards
Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs with the ball in a game against the Eagles.

Justin Fields joined Lamar Jackson (twice) and Michael Vick as the only 1,000-yard rushers at quarterback in NFL history.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Justin Fields ran for one yard in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ game against the Eagles today, pushing him over 1,000 for the season and putting him in an exclusive club. The only other quarterbacks to hit that mark were the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson in 2019 and ’20 and the Falcons’ Michael Vick in 2006.

Fields had 95 yards on 15 carries in the game and exactly 1,000 yards for the season after that run.

Jackson won the MVP in 2019 and was the consensus best running quarterback in the league until Fields emerged this season, and Vick is arguably the most impressive runner of all time at the position.

“That would be crazy with Michael Vick,” said Fields, who grew up in the Atlanta area, when asked Thursday about the possibility of reaching 1,000 yards. “It would be awesome. And Lamar, everybody knows he’s a great quarterback, a dynamic play-maker. Having my name with those two guys would be great for sure.”

Fields also viewed Jackson as a trailblazer at the position, saying last season, “There’s not many guys who are like Lamar Jackson ... All the backlash he got coming out of college, [people] saying he was a running back and stuff like that — He’s proving everybody wrong. He’s one of the best in the league. So just seeing that young, Black quarterbacks can get the job done and we don’t have to be old-fashioned, pro-style passers to get it done ... shows that it’s a new wave coming, and the athletic guys can play quarterback also.”

Fields reached 1,000 yards in his 13th game, matching the number it took Jackson to hit that number in 2019. Jackson broke 1,000 in his 15th game in 2020, and Vick did it in his 15th game in 2006.

It’s the 33rd 1,000-yard rushing season in Bears’ history and first by a quarterback, breaking Bobby Douglass’ 1972 mark of 968 yards. Fields broke Douglass’ record in the Bears’ 14th game of the season, the same number they played in ’72.

If Fields reaches 1,200, it’ll be the Bears’ 18th-best rushing season regardless of position. They haven’t had a player reach that mark since Jordan Howard in 2016.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields scares NFC’s best team — even with little offensive help — in 25-20 loss to Eagles
Justin Fields goes to locker room in 4th quarter, returns
Bears LB Jack Sanborn out for game with ankle injury
Justin Fields’ ridiculous run has Bears trailing Eagles 10-6 at halftime
Bears’ Justin Fields breaks Bobby Douglass’ franchise record for QB rushing
Bears RG Teven Jenkins exits Eagles game on stretcher with neck injury
The Latest
A pedestrian walks past a mural of the Chicago skyline November 2022 near the intersection of South California Avenue and West Polk Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
Letters to the Editor
Closing the ‘giving gap’ is important to city’s health and vitality
With our emphasis on Chicago’s South and West sides, we are doing what we can to uplift philanthropy to organizations led by women and Black, Indigenous and other people of color.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields scares NFC’s best team — even with little offensive help — in 25-20 loss to Eagles
It felt like Fields took on the Eagles by himself. And he almost pulled it off.
By Patrick Finley
 
merlin_110338910.jpg
Movies and TV
$434 million opening for ‘Avatar 2’ boosts box office
Its $134 million opening in North American theaters ties ‘The Batman’ for the year’s fourth highest.
By Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press Film Writer
 
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
Bears
Justin Fields goes to locker room in 4th quarter, returns
Bears quarterback Justin Fields walked to the locker room with team medical personnel midway though the fourth quarter Sunday following a run.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn makes a tackle against the Lions.
Bears
Bears LB Jack Sanborn out for game with ankle injury
Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn joined the list of Bears wounded early in the third quarter Sunday when he injured his left ankle.
By Patrick Finley
 