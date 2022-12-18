Bears’ Justin Fields breaks Bobby Douglass’ franchise record for QB rushing

Bears quarterback Justin Fields set a new franchise record on his 39-yard run in the second quarter against the Eagles, eclipsing Bobby Douglass’ mark that stood for 50 years.

Fields had 71 yards on eight carries after that run, putting him at 976 yards rushing for the season.

Douglass set the record at a time when the NFL schedule was 14 games, compared to 17 now, but Fields broke it in the Bears’ 14th game (he has played 13).

Fields is the NFL’s leading rusher among quarterbacks and went into the Eagles game needing just 63 yards to match the 968 Douglass ran for in 1972. He entered the game averaging a league-best 7.1 yards per carry.

Douglass had two 100-yard games that season and averaged 69.1 per game. Fields went into the Eagles game averaging 75.4, which put him on pace for 1,206 yards — the exact number the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson ran for in his 2019 MVP season to set the all-time record by a quarterback.

If Fields hits 1,000 yards, he’ll be the third quarterback to do so, joining Jackson (2019 and ’20) and Michael Vick (2006).

