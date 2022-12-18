The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ Justin Fields breaks Bobby Douglass’ franchise record for QB rushing

Douglass’ mark stood for 50 years, and Fields broke it in the Bears’ 14th game.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields running with the ball during a game.

Fields went into Sunday as the NFL’s leading rusher at quarterback with 905 yards.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears quarterback Justin Fields set a new franchise record on his 39-yard run in the second quarter against the Eagles, eclipsing Bobby Douglass’ mark that stood for 50 years.

Fields had 71 yards on eight carries after that run, putting him at 976 yards rushing for the season.

Douglass set the record at a time when the NFL schedule was 14 games, compared to 17 now, but Fields broke it in the Bears’ 14th game (he has played 13).

Fields is the NFL’s leading rusher among quarterbacks and went into the Eagles game needing just 63 yards to match the 968 Douglass ran for in 1972. He entered the game averaging a league-best 7.1 yards per carry.

Douglass had two 100-yard games that season and averaged 69.1 per game. Fields went into the Eagles game averaging 75.4, which put him on pace for 1,206 yards — the exact number the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson ran for in his 2019 MVP season to set the all-time record by a quarterback.

If Fields hits 1,000 yards, he’ll be the third quarterback to do so, joining Jackson (2019 and ’20) and Michael Vick (2006).

The Latest
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
Bears
Justin Fields’ ridiculous run has Bears trailing Eagles 10-6 at halftime
Fields is getting little help from a banged-up Bears offense. Still, though, the Bears went into halftime trailing the Eagles, the best team in the NFL, by only four points.
By Patrick Finley
 
Argentina’s Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after his team beat France in the final. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3.
Soccer
Argentina wins World Cup on penalty kicks
France falls 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final as Lionel Messi finally gets a World Cup crown.
By Steve Douglas | Associated Press
 
Bears rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins (76) made his NFL debut with two snaps on special teams in Week 13 against the Cardinals at Soldier Field after opening the season on injured reserve following back surgery.
Bears
Bears RG Teven Jenkins exits Eagles game on stretcher with neck injury
Jenkins left on the fourth play of the game and was replaced by Michael Schofield.
By Jason Lieser
 
Simeon’s Jalen Griffith (2) looks for a pass as the Wolverines play St. Rita.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 18, 2022
St. Patrick and Downers Grove North join.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears WR N’Keal Harry out vs. Eagles
The Bears’ already-thin receiving corps got even worse Sunday morning when the team ruled out former first-round pick N’Keal Harry because of a back injury.
By Patrick Finley
 