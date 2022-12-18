Bears WR N’Keal Harry out vs. Eagles

The Bears’ already-thin receiving corps got even worse Sunday morning when the team ruled out former first-round pick N’Keal Harry because of a back injury. Harry practiced all week but was ruled questionable for the Eagles game on Friday.

The Bears ruled out Chase Claypool on Friday because of a knee injury suffered against the Packers. Saturday, they promoted receiver Nsimba Webster from the practice squad. Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle, Dante Pettis and Velus Jones will play against the NFC’s top team.

Cornerback Kindle Vildor will play after being questionable because of an ankle injury. He’ll be part of an upgraded defensive backfield. Safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon, both rookies, missed the Packers game but were cleared from concussion protocol on Monday.

The Bears ruled out tackle Larry Borom (knee), tight end Trevon Wesco (calf), quarterback Tim Boyle, guard Ja’Tyre Carter and cornerback Justin Layne.