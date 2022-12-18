Bears RG Teven Jenkins exits Eagles game on stretcher in first quarter

Minutes into the Bears’ game against the Eagles, there was a tense scene on the field as right guard Teven Jenkins went down. It was unclear immediately how he got hurt or what the injury was, but Jenkins was put on a stretcher and carted to the locker room.

Jenkins appeared to get hit in the shoulder while blocking on David Montgomery’s run four plays into the game. When he went down, he was lying face down and kicking his feet in reaction to the pain.

The Bears sent in Michael Schofield for Jenkins.

Jenkins has arguably been their best offensive lineman since making the move from tackle to right guard shortly before the season open.

The Bears drafted him in the second round at No. 39 overall to be a left tackle, but a back injury derailed his rookie season and he played just six games. Jenkins had a history of back trouble at Oklahoma State.

