Saturday, December 24, 2022
Bears lead Bills 10-6 at halftime as wind chill hits minus-12, gusts reach 32 mph

The Bears are competing well against a title contender for the second game in a row.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields running with the ball against the Bills.

Fields capped the Bears’ opening possession with a six-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis.

The Bears are up 10-6 on the Bills at halftime of a frigid game at Soldier Field.

They opened with an eight-play, 74-yard touchdown drive and have led ever since. That possession skidded when Larry Borom committed a holding penalty on first-and-goal at the 1-yard line, but the Bears salvaged it on Justin Fields’ six-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis.

Fields has completed 8 of 12 passes for 55 yards and a touchdown for a 104.5 passer rating and has run five times for seven yards.

The Bills answered the Bears’ opening score with a touchdown drive of their own, but kicker Tyler Bass missed the extra point wide right at the south end zone. In addition the wind chill dipping to minus-12, the wind is coming out of the south today with gusts as high as 32 miles per hour.

That didn’t derail Cairo Santos, however. He made a 37-yarder into that end with 3:25 left in the half to push the Bears’ lead to 10-6.

Bass missed again at the other end from 38 yards with 51 seconds left in the first half.

Bears running back David Montgomery also has run for 60 yards on nine carries. He would’ve had a touchdown on that first-and-goal play if not for Borom’s penalty.

