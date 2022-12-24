The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Bears Sports Columnists

Justin Fields has spoiled us, and a cold, ugly loss to the Bills proved it

The Bears quarterback, who came into the game with 1,000 rushing yards, ran for just 11 on Saturday.

By  Rick Morrissey
   
SHARE Justin Fields has spoiled us, and a cold, ugly loss to the Bills proved it
Bears quarterback Justin Fields getting tackled Saturday.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is tackled in the first quarter of the Bears’ 35-13 loss to the Bills on Saturday.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

We’ve been spoiled. We’ve grown so used to seeing Justin Fields dine and dash on opposing defenses this season that we take it for granted now. When it’s not there, the way it wasn’t there Saturday at Soldier Field, we’re left with hunger pangs. We’re disoriented, too. No amazing runs by the kid? Where are we? What happened to the GPS?

That odd, empty feeling was there from start to finish in the Bears’ 35-13 loss to the Bills, with Fields rushing for a season-low 11 yards (on seven carries). This is a guy who could get 11 yards in a barber chair. Anyone who came to see him do his thing Saturday instead saw a show about nothing.

Did you ever want to know what life would look like if Fields were a stand-in-the-pocket passer who lacked the ability to run? Of course you didn’t. But you got it anyway on a brutally cold day, with a quarterback looking very, very human. Nobody wants to see that. Garden-variety normal is us, not him. As the game wore on and he struggled to do anything of substance on the ground, the question became whether Fields was looking human because of the Bills’ defense, because of the Bears’ play-calling or because of an injury.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus commended Buffalo, which often used linebacker Matt Milano as a spy to try to limit Fields’ mobility. But it sure seemed as if the Bears, for whatever reason, shied away from unleashing their quarterback’s ability to run. Or, to put it another way, Fields has been able to run against anybody this season, whether it be spies, moles or sleeper cells. He came into the game with 1,000 rushing yards. The Bills, good as they are, suddenly solved him? They only solved him because he ran seven times.

Fields said he aggravated his left shoulder, which he separated in Week 11, during Saturday’s game. Did that limit him against the Bills? Nobody was saying.

Related

If you were looking for good news, it was that Fields’ lack of rushing attempts meant the chances of his head being removed from the rest of his body were reduced. Maybe that was the game plan. The Bills have a great defense, the Bears’ don’t have much in the way of an offensive line and Fields lived to walk another day. 

Gingerly.

Someone stepped on his foot late in the game, and Nathan Peterman replaced him.

“Justin Fields is fine,’’ Eberflus announced after the game, and a city exhaled.

“Still can’t put like full weight on it, but I’ll be good to go,’’ Fields said later, setting off a run on votive candles.

The most interesting thing about Saturday’s game was the minus-12 wind chill and the clothing decisions of the people who decided to brave the elements and attend the game. I’ll just say this: If Santa Claus outfits and beer are a good way to fight off the cold, why don’t we see more of that combo on Michigan Avenue in January?

A steady, 18-mph wind made snaps out of the shotgun an adventure and passes a guessing game. In light of that, Fields’ accuracy (15 of 23) was excellent. His 119 yards through the air were about what you’d expect on a cold day from a quarterback who still has a long way to go in the passing game. Then again, he didn’t throw an interception, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw two. That would seem to speak highly of the Bears’ defense, right? Not even close.

The linemen and linebackers couldn’t seem to get a hand on either James Cook, who averaged nine yards a carry, or Devin Singletary (8.8). It needs to be pointed out that most of the defense was made up of two kinds of players, the little-known ones and the unknown ones. Trades and injuries have taken a toll. But that won’t do much to placate Chicago, a city that has grown up on a diet of Hall of Fame defenders.

The Bears are 3-12 in this rebuilding season. They’ll get a high first-round draft pick out of it, though fans might have had a hard time keeping their eyes on that prize Saturday. The loss was the team’s eighth straight, but most of the previous seven were filled with at least one brilliant run by Fields.

That’s why the afternoon felt so empty. He’s spoiled us. He’s made us think that this is the way it’s always going to be. Imagine what the season would have been like if Bears coaches hadn’t had an epiphany in November and realized the kid could run.

On second thought, don’t.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Velus Jones goes deep, and Justin Fields is ‘glad to finally use his speed’
Bills run all over Bears’ porous defense
3 takeaways: How did Bears CB Jaylon Johnson go from questionable to IR?
With Justin Fields contained, Bears’ run game withers
Bills pull away to defeat depleted Bears 35-13; Justin Fields ‘fine’ after late injury
Bears lead Bills 10-6 at halftime as wind chill hits minus-12, gusts reach 32 mph
The Latest
Bears receiver Velus Jones makes a 44-yard catch Saturday.
Bears
Velus Jones goes deep, and Justin Fields is ‘glad to finally use his speed’
Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ best pass of Saturday’s 35-13 loss to the Bills landed in the arms of the most unlikely receiver: rookie Velus Jones.
By Patrick Finley
 
A fire broke out at a home Feb. 14, 2021, in Wilmette.
Crime
Man killed, another wounded in shooting at Waukegan sports bar
Officers responded to a shooting about 2:20 a.m. Saturday at Stretch’s Sports Bar and Grill.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bills running back Devin Singletary runs away from the Bears on Saturday.
Bears
Bills run all over Bears’ porous defense
The Bears gave up 8.2 yards per carry in the 35-13 loss to the Bills, a team that is typically far more dangerous when the ball is in quarterback Josh Allen’s hands than it is when he hands it off.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson playing in a game against the Rams.
Bears
3 takeaways: How did Bears CB Jaylon Johnson go from questionable to IR?
Plus, a look at kicker Cairo Santos straightening himself out and the rash of fights late in the Bears-Bills game.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs away from Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa (57) in the fourth quarter of the Bills’ 35-13 victory Saturday at Soldier Field.
Bears
With Justin Fields contained, Bears’ run game withers
With the wind almost literally at its back, the Bills defense focused on preventing Fields from beating them with his legs — and it worked. Fields, who came in averaging 100.8 rushing yards in his last eight games, gained just 11 yards on seven carries in 35-13 loss at Soldier Field.
By Mark Potash
 