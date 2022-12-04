The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 4, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears kicker Cairo Santos: ‘I just gotta do my job’

Santos missed a field goal and had an extra point blocked by the Packers.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears kicker Cairo Santos: ‘I just gotta do my job’
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

Cairo Santos kicks a field goal against the Packers on Sunday.

Bleary-eyed and frustrated, Cairo Santos didn’t try to explain away what happened Sunday.

“I just gotta do my job,” he said after a 28-19 loss to the rival Packers. “I’m done making any excuses. There’s no excuse out there. It’s frustrating. I try to put in my ‘A’ product every day. I felt like I’ve done a great job there all year — I can be confident in saying that.

“On Sunday … the extra point consistency’s not there.”

With about six minutes left in the first half, Santos pushed an extra point right. He told holder Trenton Gill he thought he made it — everything felt pure, but it faded.

Santos was 21-for-24 on extra points before Sunday, with two misses coming in the Week 1 downpour and the third in a one-point loss to the Lions.

Amazingly, he’s missed four extra points this year — and only two field goals.

One of the two missed field goals came Sunday, and it might have swung the game. With about 12 minutes left and the Bears up two, Santos’s 40-yarder was blocked by Packers defensive tackle Dean Lowry.

Rookie tackle Braxton Jones was blocking Lowry but said his “bad pad level” allowed the Northwestern alum to get his hands up. Santos didn’t believe the kick was low.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said he talked to Santos for after the game to give him support. The kicker was already dreading having two weeks to think about the misses.

“You can’t wait for the next opportunity,” he said. “Going through a bye week, it stings even more.”

Leatherwood plays

Alex Leatherwood played his first snaps for the Bears, rotating with starting right tackle Riley Reiff.

The Bears claimed the 2021 first-round pick from the Raiders at the start of the season. Leatherwood then missed a month on the Non-Football Injury list after contracting mononucleosis. He lost 25 pounds and struggled to regain his conditioning.

“The first couple of weeks back, it was pretty rough,” he said. “There’s a lot of fatigue. ... But I’m good to go now.” 

Eberflus said Leatherwood had a good week of practice — an opportunity given him when Reiff missed Wednesday. Leatherwood was excited by playing well Sunday.

“Knowing that you get good blocks and people acknowledge it, it feels good,” he said. “It makes me want to go even harder, so I appreciate it.”

Claypool guts through

Six minutes into the second quarter, receiver Chase Claypool caught a 17-yard pass and twisted his right knee as he was tackled, fumbling. He went to the injury tent twice and ran on the sideline while testing a soft knee brace.

Claypool returned and finished with five catches for 28 yards.

He was unavailable after the game.

This and that

• The Bears and Packers entered Sunday’s game tied with an NFL-best 786 wins all-time. The Packers left Soldier Field with 787, marking the first time the Bears since 1921 haven’t had a share of the all-time lead.

• Fullback Khari Blasingame fell ill Saturday and was inactive. Tight end Trevon Wesco took his place but left in the first quarter with a leg injury.

Jason Lieser contributed to this story.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ Justin Fields was excellent for most of Sunday, but he needs to finish what he started
Bears crumble all around in 28-19 loss to Packers, ending on Justin Fields’ 2 INTs
Justin Fields has Bears up 16-10 over Packers at halftime in return from injury
He’s baaaaack — Justin Fields runs for 56-yard TD vs. Packers
Bears inactives: QB Justin Fields returns vs. Packers; Nathan Peterman is No. 2
Just Sayin’: Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens not likely to get Hall passes on Sunday
The Latest
A man was found dead Feb. 21, 2022 at Columbia College Chicago.
Crime
Man shot to death in West Englewood
Clarence Williams, 28, suffered a gunshot wound to the head about 3:30 a.m. while in the 6500 block of South Hoyne Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Andreas Athanasiou (left) thought the high hit he received from Jacob Trouba (right) on Sunday was a dirty play.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Andreas Athanasiou angered by Jacob Trouba’s latest high hit: ‘Trying to hurt people’
Athanasiou somehow avoided injury when Trouba blew him up during Saturday’s Blackhawks-Rangers game, but he thought it was a dirty play nonetheless.
By Ben Pope
 
The Bears’ Justin Fields looking on after throwing an interception.
Bears
Bears’ Justin Fields was excellent for most of Sunday, but he needs to finish what he started
The quarterback made big strides in the passing game against the Packers, but two interceptions late hurt his team.
By Rick Morrissey
 
A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday on the Southwest Side.
Crime
Man dies days after being shot in Douglas
Orran Keglar, 20, died Friday afternoon after being shot Nov. 30, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
GettyImages_2142150.jpg
Obituaries
Bob McGrath, ‘Sesame Street’ cast member, dies at 90
One of the show’s original performers, Illinois native acted and sang on the groundbreaking children’s PBS series for 45 seasons.
By Darel Jevens
 