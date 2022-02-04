Bears’ Matt Eberflus adds 3rd assistant from Colts in DBs coach James Rowe

As new Bears coach Matt Eberflus looks to establish his defensive philosophy, he’s bringing in a significant portion of his old staff from the Colts. The Bears hired Indianapolis cornerbacks coach James Rowe on Friday to be their defensive backs coach.

He joins former Colts safeties coach Alan Williams (defensive coordinator) and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi (same position).

Rowe has been coaching since 2007, but little of his experience has been in the NFL. Last season was his first as a position coach in the league. He has mostly coached in college football other than working as assistant defensive backs coach for Washington from 2017 through ‘19.

Eberflus is getting close to rounding out his staff for his first season. Here’s a look at where it stands:

OC Luke Getsy

QBs Andrew Jonocko

OL Chris Morgan

WRs/PGC Tyke Tolbert



DC Alan Williams

LBs Dave Borgonzi

DBs James Rowe



Unless Eberflus plans to retain some of the previous staff, he’ll still need at least a tight ends coach, running backs coach and defensive line coach.