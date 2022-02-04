 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears’ Matt Eberflus adds 3rd assistant from Colts in DBs coach James Rowe

He joins defensive coordinator Alan Williams and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi on the new staff.

By Jason Lieser
As new Bears coach Matt Eberflus looks to establish his defensive philosophy, he’s bringing in a significant portion of his old staff from the Colts. The Bears hired Indianapolis cornerbacks coach James Rowe on Friday to be their defensive backs coach.

He joins former Colts safeties coach Alan Williams (defensive coordinator) and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi (same position).

Rowe has been coaching since 2007, but little of his experience has been in the NFL. Last season was his first as a position coach in the league. He has mostly coached in college football other than working as assistant defensive backs coach for Washington from 2017 through ‘19.

Eberflus is getting close to rounding out his staff for his first season. Here’s a look at where it stands:

OC Luke Getsy
QBs Andrew Jonocko
OL Chris Morgan
WRs/PGC Tyke Tolbert

DC Alan Williams
LBs Dave Borgonzi
DBs James Rowe

Unless Eberflus plans to retain some of the previous staff, he’ll still need at least a tight ends coach, running backs coach and defensive line coach.

