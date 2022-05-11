Bears sign Nathan Peterman to be third-string QB

The Bears swapped out their third-string quarterback for one with more experience.

Nathan Peterman, who had four ill-fated starts for the Bills from 2017-18, signed a one-year deal with the Bears on Wednesday. To make room, the Bears cut Ryan Willis, whom the previous regime signed as an emergency quarterback last season.

A Bills 2017 fifth-round pick, the Pitt alum started two games as a rookie and two more in his second season. During that span, he went 1-3, throwing three touchdowns and a whopping 12 interceptions.

In his first career start, the rookie threw five interceptions in the first half alone against the Chargers. The next year, he threw three picks in a 41-9 home loss to the Bears. One was returned 19 yards by Leonard Floyd for a touchdown.

The Bills cut Peterman after two years. He spent the next three seasons with the Raiders before they released him in November.

Willis led the offense during the Bears’ rookie minicamp last weekend.

Peterman, who turned 28 last week, will back up starter Justin Fields and second-stringer Trevor Siemian.