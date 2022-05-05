Bears QB Justin Fields No. 8 in merchandise sales
The Bears second-year quarterback stayed in the top 10 despite a rocky rookie season. He ranks behind quarterbacks Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Mac Jones and Dak Prescott and 49ers tight end George Kittle.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is eighth on the NFL Players Association’s Top 50 ranking of officially licensed merchandise, according to NFLPA.com. The list is for sales from March 1, 2021-Feb. 28, 2022.
Fields, who had a 73.2 passer rating in 12 games (10 starts) as a rookie last season, is in good company. He ranks behind only much more established stars on the list —quarterbacks Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Mac Jones and Dak Prescott and 49ers tight end George Kittle. Aaron Rodgers and Justin Herbert round out the top 10.
Fields was the only Bears player on the Top 50 list.
