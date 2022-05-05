The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields No. 8 in merchandise sales

The Bears second-year quarterback stayed in the top 10 despite a rocky rookie season. He ranks behind quarterbacks Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Mac Jones and Dak Prescott and 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Mark Potash By Mark Potash
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields threw for 285 yards and a touchdown and had a season-high 96.6 passer rating in a 17-9 loss to the Vikings last season at Soldier Field.

Justin Fields had a 73.2 passer rating in 12 games (10 starts) last season, with seven touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 420 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is eighth on the NFL Players Association’s Top 50 ranking of officially licensed merchandise, according to NFLPA.com. The list is for sales from March 1, 2021-Feb. 28, 2022.

Fields, who had a 73.2 passer rating in 12 games (10 starts) as a rookie last season, is in good company. He ranks behind only much more established stars on the list —quarterbacks Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Mac Jones and Dak Prescott and 49ers tight end George Kittle. Aaron Rodgers and Justin Herbert round out the top 10.

Fields was the only Bears player on the Top 50 list.

