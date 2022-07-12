The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears acquire WR N’Keal Harry from Patriots: report

The 2019 first-round pick (32nd overall) has been a disappointment in New England, with 57 receptions for 598 yards (10.5 avg.) and four touchdowns in three seasons. The Bears gave the Patriots a 2024 seventh-round draft pick for Harry, according to NFL Network.

By  Mark Potash
   
Wide receiver N’Keal Harry (1) had 12 receptions for 184 yards (15.3 avg.) and no touchdowns in 12 games (four starts) for the Patriots in 2021.

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

The Bears have acquired wide receiver N’Keal Harry in a trade with the New England Patriots for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, NFL Network has reported.

The 6-4, 225-pound Harry was a first-round draft pick (32nd overall) by the Patriots in 2019, but has been a disappointment in three seasons. Harry has 57 receptions for 598 yards (10.5 avg.) and four touchdowns in 33 games (18 starts). He had 12 receptions for 184 yards (15.3 avg.) and no touchdowns in 2019.

The Bears have a modest wide receiver corps that, by the numbers, is the least-accomplished in the NFL after veteran Allen Robinson was let go in free agency.

Darnell Mooney, a 2020 fifth-round draft pick who had 81 receptions for 1,055 yards (13.0 avg.) and four touchdowns last season, is the Bears’ No. 1 receiver heading into training camp. Rookie Velus Jones, Jr., a third-round draft pick, is expected to get an opportunity to play a key role this season.

General manager Ryan Poles filled in with complementary receivers from other teams — Byron Pringle (Chiefs), Equanimeous St. Brown (Packers) and David Moore, the former Seahawks receiver who had no catches with four teams last season.

The Bears also have holdover receivers Dazz Newsome, a 2021 sixth-round pick, Nsimba Webster and Isaiah Coulter. The other receivers on the roster are Tajae Sharpe, Dante Pettis, Chris Finke and undrafted rookie Kevin Shea.

The Bears open training camp July 27 at Halas Hall.

