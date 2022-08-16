The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Teven Jenkins promoted to first-team right guard

The 2021 second-round draft pick looked like an afterthought when he was demoted to second-team right tackle in the offseason and missed nine days of training camp. But since returning, he has earned an opportunity to fill a big hole in the Bears’ offensive line.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Teven Jenkins promoted to first-team right guard
merlin_107541906.jpg

Teven Jenkins (76) battles George Karlaftis (56) of the Chiefs in the Bears’ preseason opener Saturday at Soldier Field.

Michael Reaves, Getty

Teven Jenkins seemed headed for the discard pile a week ago. On Wednesday, he was the Bears’ starting right guard. That’s how quickly things are happening for the 2021 second-round draft pick.

Jenkins, who was demoted to second-team right tackle in the offseason program and missed seven of the first eight practices of training camp with an undisclosed injury, was moved to guard in Tuesday’s practice and apparently is passing the audition. He replaced veteran newcomer Michael Schofield with the first-team offense Tuesday and appears to be in line to start in the Bears’ second preseason game Thursday night against the Seahawks in Seattle.

“It’s good to have him back, No. 1,” offensive line coach Chris Morgan said. “He’s been doing everything we’ve asked — and we’re going to always try to find our five best offensive linemen. We’re excited about it and we’ll see where we go.”

The 6-6, 321-pound Jenkins has been tabbed as a potential guard in the NFL since he entered the draft in 2021, so it’s not a drastic move. Athletically and physically, he’s well-suited for the position. The question is how well he can play it at the NFL level.

“He’s doing a good job. When he gets upright you can see him move. You can see the speed,” Morgan said. “He’s got great size. He’s got good strength. He’s a smart football player. Those are all things you want inside — that translate inside.”

