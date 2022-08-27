Makeshift Bears defense holds up vs. Browns

CLEVELAND — It wasn’t quite a dress rehearsal with four key starters out, but the Bears’ defense likely will go into the regular season feeling pretty good about itself.

Even without linebacker Roquan Smith, defensive end Robert Quinn, safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Jaylon Johnson — their four most-proven defensive players —the Bears shut down the Browns’ struggling offense in the preseason finale Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Bears also were without rookie safety Jaquan Brisker, a likely starter who has not played since injuring his thumb in the preseason opener against the Chiefs.

A makeshift lineup forced two three-and-outs and a missed 58-yard field goal attempt on the Browns first two offensive possessions. Even when more reserves played after that, the Bears still held the Browns to two field goals and 4.4 yards per play (37 plays, 162 yards) in the first half.

Playmakers included defensive tackle Justin Jones, cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Kindle Vildor and cornerback Greg Stroman, whose interception stopped a drive in the second quarter. Rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson, though, suffered a leg injury in the second quarter and did not return.

The Browns’ offense, in re-start mode with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback after Baker Mayfield was traded and Deshaun Watson was suspended, might not be the best litmus test. But all things considered, the defense looks like it will be a solid foundation in Matt Eberflus’ first season as head coach.

After Patrick Mahomes drove the Chiefs 72 yards on 11 plays for a touchdown on the first drive of the preseason, the Bears’ first-team defense did not allow another touchdown in the preseason, forcing five punts and the missed field goal. And that’s with Smith not playing one snap.

Smith was a surprise scratch after Eberflus said he expected Smith to play a week after returning from a 24-day hold-in. But with the regular-season opener still two weeks away, Smith is expected to be ready for the 49ers on Sept. 11.

The defense was in control from the start against the Browns. Jones stopped running back D’Ernest Johnson for a one-yard loss on second down on the opening drive and reserve cornerback Lamar Jackson stopped tight end David Njoku short of the first down marker after a 10-yard gain on third down to force a punt on fourth-and-one.

The Bears forced the Browns to punt on their second drive when Brissett’s deep pass was too long for wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, who was well defended by Stroman.

The Bears finally allowed a first down on the Browns’ third possession, but the Browns needed a fourth-and-two conversion to get it, with Brissett throwing a four-yard pass to Njoku. But on third-and-two from the Bears’ 40-yard one, Brissett threw incomplete to fullback Johnny Stanton, with linebacker Joe Thomas covering.

As more reserves filtered in, the defense allowed more yards but still made plays. On a second-and-one play early in the second quarter, Vildor stopped Johnson for a three-yard loss on a backfield pass play. On third-and-four, Gordon broke up Brissett’s pass for Njoku to force a punt. A penalty flag flew after Gordon applauded his nifty play. But what looked like a taunting penalty instead was actually an offensive pass interference call on Njoku, and the Browns punted.

In three drives with the most first-team players on the field, the Bears allowed 68 yards on 19 plays — 3.6 yards per play.

The Bears figure to get a tougher test in the season opener against the 49ers. But with Smith, Quinn, Johnson and Jackson in the lineup, they expect to be better equipped to handle that chore.

