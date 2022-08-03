The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears GM Ryan Poles needs to hit jackpot with 2022 rookies — so far, he is

The early reviews on Poles’ top three picks are promising, and fifth-rounder Braxton Jones has emerged as the leader at left tackle.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears GM Ryan Poles needs to hit jackpot with 2022 rookies — so far, he is
A photo of Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker at a recent press conference.

Jaquan Brisker had five interceptions in 34 games at Penn State.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

General manager Ryan Poles will get time to rebuild the Bears — they gave Ryan Pace seven years even though he produced just one winning season, so there’s that — but the clock started ticking after the draft.

Poles can discard any of the pieces Pace left him, even a recent second-round pick like offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, but he needs to come up big on his first draft class.

He needs to be right about passing on some of the top wide receivers in the second round to take cornerback Kyler Gordon (No. 39) and safety Jaquan Brisker (No. 48) and waiting until snapping up Velus Jones in the third at No. 71 overall and 14th among receivers.

With depleted draft assets in his first year, Poles has to hit on all three of those picks. They need to show promise this season and make considerable contributions no later than next season. As for the eight players Poles took in the fifth, sixth and seven rounds, as well as the 13 undrafted rookies in camp, finding a handful of reliable players would be a success.

So far, so good.

The early reviews on Gordon and Brisker are encouraging. Jones as has good of a shot as anyone of emerging as Darnell Mooney’s running mate. And perhaps no rookie has made as much headway as fifth-rounder Braxton Jones from Southern Utah. He’s in line to start at left tackle.

Given where they were picked, Gordon and Brisker should be ready to start from the jump. It’ll be choppy, at least at the start, but they need to be competent.

“They’re surprising me,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said. “Kyler, just his versatility, being able to play the nickel spot. That’s not an easy position to learn. It just shows his I.Q. of the game, shows his learning ability, being coachable.

“I didn’t really know too much about [Brisker] coming in. I had a lot of question marks, but just seeing him play, and having conversations with him, and working out after practice, he’s definitely hungry for success. He’s definitely a competitor. He wants to win, and I love that to start with, for sure.”

Safety Eddie Jackson added of Brisker, “He asks a lot of questions — a lot of the right questions. It just shows you that he’s going to have a lot of success in his career because he pays attention to the little things.”

CST form logo
Halas Intrigue Bears Report
Expert analysis and reporting before and after every Bears game, from the journalists who cover the Monsters of the Midway best.

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears will play starters in preseason opener
This should be the beginning of Bears CB Jaylon Johnson’s prime
Bears defensive end Robert Quinn ready to flip the switch
Bears’ offense struggling, but ‘there is an urgency to get it right’
Still no sign of OT Teven Jenkins as Bears’ offensive line moves ahead without him
Bears activate safety Dane Cruikshank
The Latest
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus greets fans as he walks to practice Saturday.
Bears
Bears will play starters in preseason opener
Matt Eberflus will play his first-teamers, including quarterback Justin Fields, against the Chiefs.
By Patrick Finley
 
Image_from_iOS__19_.jpg
Highland Park parade shooting
Suspect in Highland Park massacre pleads not guilty to 117 criminal charges
Robert E. Crimo III is accused of opening fire from a rooftop during a Fourth of July parade, killing seven people and wounding at least 48 others.
By David Struett
 
Nicky Strahl, wildlife/hunting heritage biologist for the IDNR, waits at William Powers State Recreation Area while Giorgio Santoro draws the first card at the drawing for waterfowl blinds on Wolf Lake.
Outdoors
Oh, the anomaly! Drawing for waterfowl blinds on Wolf Lake at William Powers SRA
Drawing for waterfowl blinds on Wolf Lake at William Powers SRA on Chicago’s Southeast Side is an anomaly worth experiencing; plus the Stray Cast.
By Dale Bowman
 
R. Kelly walks with supporters out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in June 2019.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly prosecutor accused of using fake name, private email to communicate with journalist
The claim by attorneys for former Kelly worker Derrel McDavid landed less than two weeks before Kelly is set to go on trial in Chicago’s federal court on Aug. 15.
By Jon Seidel
 
merlin_100579218.jpg
Crime
Man dies after being struck by two cars while crossing street in West Garfield Park
The first car fled the scene after hitting the man, 58, in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 