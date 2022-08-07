Bears WR N’Keal Harry remains out as team evaluates severity of injury

The Bears’ hopes for former first-round pickN’Keal Harryto re-launch his career and emerge as one of their top wide receivers hit a snag. After leaving practice with an apparent left ankle injury Saturday, Harry was out Sunday.

He was hurt badly enough that he needed help getting off the field, and the team is continuing to evaluate how serious it is.

Harry, still just 24, flamed out with the Patriots in three seasons after they took him No. 32 overall out of Arizona State in 2019. His best season was 2020, when he caught 33 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

Nonetheless, the Bears were drawn to his size (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) and the talent that made him a two-time 1,000-yard receiver in college. It was well worth giving up a 2024 seventh-round pick — especially for a team that is starved at the position.

Harry has been one of several receivers who could vie for the No. 2 spot in the pecking order behind Darnell Mooney and has been good in training camp.

“I mean he’s an impressive guy [physically], but I’m even more impressed with his mentality,” offensive coordinatorLuke Getsysaid. “He came in here with a purpose. To be here for [a short time] and grab that playbook and be as far along as he is already, I’m very impressed.”

