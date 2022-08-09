Bears down another WR as David Moore leaves practice with injury

The Bears’ wide receiver problems continued to mount Tuesday whenDavid Mooreleft practice on a cart after suffering an apparent right leg injury during one-on-one drills.

That leaves the team with just eight healthy receivers, meaning it’s time to consider bringing in a free agent.

“You lose men on a 90-man roster, and it makes it difficult for the other guys,” coachMatt Eberflussaid. “We’ve got to just keep on working through it.”

Of the eight healthy receivers, onlyDarnell MooneyandEquanimeous St. Brownare considered locks to make the final roster. That’s not ideal for quarterbackJustin Fieldsas he prepares for a crucial season in which he needs to show the Bears he’s their answer.

Byron Pringleremained out with a quad injury and isn’t expected back soon.N’Keal Harrysuffered an ankle injury Saturday, and Eberflus said it’s still unclear whether he’d be back before the season starts.

