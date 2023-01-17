New Bears president Kevin Warren plans to be ‘involved’ in GM Ryan Poles’ rebuild

The pressure just got turned up on Bears general manager Ryan Poles, and he’s fine with that.

As Poles enters a pivotal offseason in which he has the No. 1 pick and by far the most salary-cap space in the NFL, he also has a new boss with high standards. When the Bears hired new president Kevin Warren, they made clear Poles would report to him rather than chairman George McCaskey.

And Warren doesn’t sound like he’ll be calling any consultants to help him judge whether Poles has the Bears on course to win a Super Bowl.

“I’ll be involved,” Warren said. “Our offices are right next door to each other. I guarantee you we’re gonna be communicating every single day on it, but I’m not a micromanager. That’s not my style. But we’ll be there and work through it.

“The things I’ve seen where people have fallen short is because they’re not comfortable with each other and don’t trust that they can be real with each other. One thing about Ryan and I: We will be real with each other. That’s the best thing you can do.”

Warren referred to his time with the then-St. Louis Rams, who won Super Bowl XXXIV during his time as a vice president from 1997 through 2000. He recalled the debate going into the ’99 season on whether Kurt Warner should take over at quarterback and noted that coach Dick Vermeil settled it by relying on facts over feelings. He said it’ll be the same between him and Poles.

When Poles took the job nearly a year ago, he anticipated that president Ted Phillips might be stepping down soon and once the Bears found a replacement, they’d revert to this more conventional structure.

The Bears went 3-14 in Poles’ first season — worse than they expected even in a rebuild. Warren said he joined the Bears with winning championships as his top goal — ahead of stadium construction or increasing the franchise value — will be as eager as anyone to turn them around.

The Bears brought Poles into their president search and wanted him to sit down with finalists to see how well they could work together. He was confident that he and Warren saw things similarly.

“A lot of things that we’re saying, it’s the same,” Poles said. “It’s the same mentality. It’s the same process to get this organization to a place where we can sustain success over a period of time.”

As Warren acclimates, he plans to begin official business in April. Poles has plenty to do before that.

His most likely course with the top draft pick is to trade it for more picks, but he said he hasn’t heard much from around the league yet. He figures his phone will start buzzing next month when teams zero in on specific prospects.

He and his staff were halfway evaluating the upcoming free-agent class Tuesday. Once the Bears line up their top targets, likely by mid-February, Poles will lay out the plan for McCaskey and Warren to get their input.

If there’s ever a disagreement, Warren said it’s Poles’ call.

“He’s the expert,” he said.

Poles also is waiting to see if he must rearrange his staff as assistant general manager Ian Cunningham emerges as a general manager candidate around the league. He was a finalist for the Titans’ vacancy before they hired Ran Carthon on Tuesday.

“It’d be a big loss, but at the same time, I was prepared for this,” Poles said. “Did I think it was gonna be less than 12 months? No. But I’m not shocked at all.

“I have a plan for it and I feel good about it. I didn’t expect he would be here long. He’s a really, really good person, and then his ability to lead and really get an organization on track, I think it’s going to be excellent when he gets that opportunity.”

